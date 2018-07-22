Police are investigating a cutting that took place during a domestic violence dispute late Saturday.
Omaha police responded to an apartment near 108th and Fort Streets just before midnight. A man told police he and his wife were arguing when she slashed him with a knife. She then fled.
The man, who had a minor injury, was treated at the scene.
