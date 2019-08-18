Omaha police have identified the man who was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 80.
Scott DeWald, 49, of Omaha was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car on westbound I-80 near 36th Street.
DeWald was driving his 2015 Harley-Davidson west about 9:30 p.m., and Braxton Zirkle, 19, was headed in the same direction in his 2006 Ford Mustang when the two collided. Braxton, who is from Indiana, was not injured.
Police say both drivers were merging into the same lane when they struck each other. The force of the collision threw DeWald off his motorcycle and into the path of another vehicle. That vehicle did not stop. Police are searching for any witnesses. If you have information, call the Omaha Traffic Unit at 402-444-5626.
