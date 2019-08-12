Shooting near Waiting Room Lounge (copy)

Omaha police remained in front of The Waiting Room Lounge on Friday morning after a man was shot outside the concert venue late Thursday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A man who was fatally shot in Benson last week has been identified by Omaha police as Michael A. Rowell Jr.

Rowell, 23, was located just before midnight Thursday outside the The Waiting Room Lounge at 6212 Maple St. Officers had gone to that location for a report of shots fired. They found a man lying on the grassy area between the concert venue and the Essential Pregnancy Services clinic next door, officials said.

Marc Leibowitz, one of the owners of the lounge, said he didn’t know if the man or the assailants attended Thursday night’s event. The concert was scheduled to go until 1 a.m., he said, but wrapped up about midnight.

Leibowitz said Waiting Room managers have turned over video surveillance recordings, but they don’t have cameras on the grassy area where the man was found dead. That spot is the pregnancy clinic’s property, he said.

According to a police report, the building housing the bar sustained damage when one of the windows on the west side was damaged by gunfire. The damage was estimated at $100.

The slaying was the ninth homicide in Omaha in 2019.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. The group offers an enhanced reward of $25,000 for a tip leading to the arrest of the people who are involved in a homicide.

