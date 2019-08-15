Omaha police have identified the man who was fatally shot late Wednesday near 49th and Hamilton Streets.

Officers were called to the area about 11:40 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. When they arrived, they found A Li, 41, down in the parking lot at 1313 N. 49th St. He was declared dead at the scene.

It was the 10th homicide in Omaha in 2019.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. The group offers an enhanced reward of $25,000 for a tip leading to the arrest of people who are involved in a homicide.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

