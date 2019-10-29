The arrest of a 31-year-old man has led to the identification of property stolen from 13 people, Omaha police said Tuesday.

On Oct. 19, the man was spotted in a department store after using a fraudulent credit card the day before, police said. Officers arrived at the store and detained him.

The Omaha Police Department's auto theft unit determined that the car the man was driving, a Chrysler 200, had stolen license plates. Inside the car were nine laptop computers, numerous power tools, credit cards, blank credit cards, credit card strips, a credit card-making machine, numerous IDs and burglary tools.

The man was arrested on suspicion of four felony counts and numerous misdemeanors.

