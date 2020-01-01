Omaha police shot and killed a 57-year-old man Tuesday night when he came out of an apartment with a gun in his hand, officials said Wednesday.

Three police officers went to the fifth floor of Evans Tower, an Omaha Housing Authority property at 3600 N. 24th St., at 10:10 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance involving an armed man. Police said the officers knocked on the apartment door and heard a female inside scream and then say, "No, Terry."

The officers knocked again, police said, and repeated that they were Omaha police officers. They heard "No, Terry" again and kicked open the door after no one responded. The officers immediately heard gunfire and moved away from the doorway, police said.

Terry Hudson then came out of the apartment with a gun in his hand, "which he had elevated up," police said, and two officers fired at Hudson. The shots hit Hudson, killing him. Shortly afterward, Dana Wells, 58, was found dead in the apartment with a gunshot wound.

During the incident, police said, one of the officers was shot in the left leg and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was treated and released. The press release doesn't say who fired the shot that hit the officer, but the only people it mentions firing a gun are the two police officers. A police spokesman said Wednesday he couldn't provide clarification. 

Witnesses later told investigators said they saw Hudson with a gun shortly before they called 911. One witness said Hudson and Wells were having a verbal and physical altercation when Hudson retrieved a gun from underneath a piece of furniture in the apartment. Another witness heard and saw the two arguing in the hallway, during which Hudson placed Wells in a chokehold. The witness reported trying to calm Hudson, but Hudson pointed the gun at the witness and then at Wells, police said.

The witness also heard the officers knocking on the apartment door and heard Hudson yell "Kill me" just before the shooting occurred in the hallway, police reported.

Omaha police have not released the names of the officers who were involved. The press release noted that all officers involved were wearing body cameras, which were activated and recording during the incident. The camera footage captured Hudson yelling "Kill me" as he came out of the apartment, corroborating the statement of the witness, police said.

A small gun was recovered near Hudson's body, police said.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, per departmental policy, police said.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has been briefed on the incident, police said. The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Omaha Police Department's Officer-Involved Investigation Team and the Omaha Police Homicide Unit with the investigation.

State law requires a grand jury investigation of any in-custody death.

More information will be released once the autopsy, ballistic tests and officer interviews are completed, police said.

