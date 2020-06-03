Omaha police say an altercation between Calvin Strong Sr. and Charles Turner led to Strong's death and that they are investigating the death as a homicide.

According to a police report:

Police arrived at 814 S. 25th St. while the altercation was in progress early Friday morning and found Turner, 39, on top of Strong, 42, holding him down. Police ordered Turner off of Strong and handcuffed him. Strong was not conscious and died at Nebraska Medical Center.

Turner was hospitalized for his injuries.

Turner told police that Strong kicked in his bedroom door and started assaulting him. Police say multiple witnesses have corroborated Turner's account.

Once the investigation is completed, police will turn the results over to the Douglas County Attorney's Office for review.

