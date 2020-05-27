Todd (copy)

Omaha police chief Todd Schmaderer and his deputy chiefs on Wednesday condemned the actions of Minneapolis police officers involved in the in-custody death of George Floyd.

 SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer on Wednesday condemned the actions of a Minneapolis police officer involved in the in-custody death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white officer knelt with his knee on Floyd’s neck. Floyd protested, saying he couldn’t breathe, before becoming unresponsive. The incident was captured on video by a bystander.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo fired the four officers who were at the scene.

Schmaderer and his deputy chiefs reviewed video from the Minneapolis arrest, according to a statement released Wednesday by Omaha police. They concluded the actions of the Minneapolis police officers were “not consistent with the training and protocol of our profession.” They commended the Minneapolis police chief’s “decisive actions and leadership.”

“The Omaha Police Department works tirelessly to build and maintain trust with our community,” the statement notes. “Although the incident did not happen locally, it can damage the relationships between law enforcement and communities across the country. As law enforcement officers, we hold ourselves to the higher standard and when those standards are not upheld, leaders must unite and support corrective measures.”

In 2017, Schmaderer fired four police officers following the in-custody death of a mentally ill man, Zachary BearHeels.

BearHeels died in June 2017 in a struggle with Omaha police officers in which he was shocked a dozen times with a Taser. Arbitrators reinstated three of the officers and upheld the termination of the fourth.

The Omaha Police Department and the Omaha Police Officers’ Association both agreed to respect the outcome and focus on moving forward.

