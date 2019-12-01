Omaha police are still sorting out what happened Sunday evening after a fleeing car struck a police cruiser and led police on a chase.

Officers say they tried to break up a crowd about 7:30 p.m. near 24th and Vane Streets in the Minne Lusa neighborhood.

One car leaving the area hit a cruiser, which dispatchers quickly described as a first-degree assault on an officer.

Speeds eclipsed 60 mph, and a second police car crashed during the pursuit near 34th and Kansas Streets, based on preliminary information. 

As officers set up a perimeter and closed in on the vehicle, a silver Ford sedan, people in the car abandoned it near 34th and Jaynes Street.

Police found at least two suspects, Officer Michael Pecha said. Specifics about arrests were not immediately available. No police officers were injured.

