The Omaha Police Department is asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl who they say is endangered.

Emily Briles last was seen at the Omaha Central High School football game on Friday. Briles is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. She last was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, white jeans, tennis shoes and a Champion backpack.

Anyone with information on Briles' whereabouts is urged to call (402) 444-4123 or 911.

