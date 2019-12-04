Omaha police have arrested three teens in connection with the death of a man apparently shot to death and later found in Millard earlier this week.  

Davion Wallace, 19, and Daniel Camerlinck, 19, were booked into the Douglas County Jail early Wednesday morning on suspicion of criminal homicide and use of a firearm to commit a felony, the Omaha Police Department said. Caleb Lott, 18, was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony. 

Dustin Moheng, 21, was found dead Monday morning in a yard near the intersection of Ash and Weird Streets, police have said. 

A police report does not indicate how Moheng died, but two of the teens were booked on suspicion of firearm use. The report also indicates that it appeared Moheng had been using drugs. 

His sister, Lois Moheng, 41, of Lincoln, called her brother a lost soul who had a good heart.

"A lot of us tried to help him," his sister said. "He's been struggling since he was a kid. He didn't deserve whatever it is that happened to him."

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription