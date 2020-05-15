Omaha police have arrested a man in connection with a Sunday night shooting that injured another man.
Eric L. Thessen, 26, has been charged with second-degree assault and discharging a firearm near a vehicle.
Douglas County Judge Stephanie Shearer ordered that he be held in jail on $100,000 bail.
Joshua Townsell, 27, was driving Sunday about 6 p.m. near 39th Street and Crown Point Avenue when he was involved in a disturbance with a driver in another vehicle. The driver shot Townsell and struck his vehicle.
Medics treated Townsell at the scene.
Another man was critically injured by gunfire roughly six hours later near 46th Street and Ames Avenue, but it's unclear whether the shootings are connected.
Richard Kercheval told officers that he had been driving in the area when someone shot at him and his vehicle just before midnight.
He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. Police said his injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening.
