A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday shooting.

The man was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and felony possession of a firearm, according to the Omaha Police Department.

He is suspected in connection with the wounding of Christopher Lopez-Mireles, also 23.

Lopez-Mireles told police that someone shot him and then took off in a Nissan about 9:40 p.m. Saturday. His injury was not life-threatening.

The investigation continues. Omaha Crime Stoppers offers a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in shootings such as this one.

To provide a tip, call 402-444-STOP or use the P3 Tips mobile app.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

