Omaha police officers have arrested a man who is accused of driving a car 108 mph, colliding with an SUV and fleeing.

Police said the 23-year-old man was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion east on West Dodge Road near 156th Street at 12:10 a.m. Dec. 1. Witnesses said the man's car collided with the back of a 2011 Ford Edge, forcing the SUV into the inside barrier of West Dodge Road. Four teens inside the vehicle were injured. 

The man continued to drive east and did not stop, police said.

Investigators found that the man was driving 108 mph just before the collision. Officers arrested the man Friday on suspicion of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash causing serious bodily injury and willful reckless driving. 

Witness statements were vital in helping secure an arrest, police said. 

alia.conley@owh.com

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

