Five juveniles have been arrested in connection with a vape store burglary spree, Omaha police said Friday.

The spree involved nine burglaries at stores throughout the metro area.

Omaha police began an investigation in May after the first burglary, and eight more occurred through the beginning of August.

The burglarized stores:

  • Mega Saver, 1910 N. 144th St., burglarized on May 5
  • Alohma, 3434 S. 144th St., burglarized on May 9
  • West O Vapes, 15611 W. Center Road, burglarized on June 6
  • Mega Saver, 1910 N. 144th St., burglarized on July 3
  • Total CBD, 2522 S. 132nd Court, burglarized on July 24
  • Total CBD, 2522 S. 132nd Court, burglarized on July 25
  • Alohma, 3434 S. 144th St., burglarized on July 26
  • Alohma, 3434 S. 144th St., burglarized on Aug. 2
  • Alohma, 3434 S. 144th St., burglarized on Aug. 12

All of the juveniles were booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.

