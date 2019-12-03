Omaha police have arrested a 26-year-old in connection with a shooting last week that left an Omaha man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Floyd Westbrook, 39, was found in the driveway of a residence near 66th and Ogden Streets about 7:20 p.m. on last Wednesday and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Davonte Hill was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
