Omaha police have arrested a 26-year-old in connection with a shooting last week that left an Omaha man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Floyd Westbrook, 39, was found in the driveway of a residence near 66th and Ogden Streets about 7:20 p.m. on last Wednesday and was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Davonte Hill was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription