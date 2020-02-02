Police arrested a 23-year-old man Saturday night in connection with an attempted abduction last month in South Omaha.

The man was taken to police headquarters and interviewed about 9:30 p.m. He was then arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, a police spokesman said.

The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 near 32nd Street and Poppleton Avenue. A 23-year-old woman said she was running in the area when she was approached by a man driving a dark-colored, four-door vehicle asking for directions, according to an arrest warrant filed in Douglas County Court.

The woman said she was attempting to give directions when the man grabbed her and tried to push her into the backseat of his vehicle.  The two fought, eventually going to the ground, before the woman was able to get away. 

The woman was able to run away and flag down a passing motorist as the man fled in his vehicle. According to the arrest warrant, police retrieved video surveillance from the Ford Conservation Center, 1326 S. 32nd St., that supported the woman's description of the attack and the attacker. 

