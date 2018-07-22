Memorial Park is the latest place in the Omaha metro to be scarred by a Nazi symbol.
On Saturday, someone burned the symbol into the great lawn of the park, which fronts Dodge Street.
Brook Bench, parks director for Omaha, said a city parks employee tilled over the area where the symbol had been etched. On Monday, the ground will be reseeded, he said.
Unfortunately we had some horrible vandalism at Memorial Park! It’s tilled up and will be reseeded tomorrow morning. Thanks Park Maintenance for taking care of it so quickly!! pic.twitter.com/8QgJAPoYdG— Brook Bench (@BrookBench) July 22, 2018
Nazi symbols and Nazi-type literature has shown up recently in other places in Omaha in recent weeks, including in Little Free Libraries and on light poles.
The colonnade that overlooks the lawn — and the burned area — commemorates the more than 900 Omaha military members who died fighting Nazism in World War II.
(1) comment
are there cameras in the park , are they looking for who did it. isn't it a hate crime. just putting down new grass seed doesn't seem like an acceptable solution. in most cities this would be a hate crime with jail time. why isn't that mentioned in the article
