A 38-year-old Omaha man has been arrested in a rash of thefts from construction sites following a joint investigation by the Sarpy and Douglas County Sheriff's Offices.

The arrest was made after search warrants were executed at the man's home in the 6600 block of South 140th Avenue and at a storage unit at 120th and I Streets.

As a result of the warrants, authorities recovered enough items to fill two full-sized pickup trucks and a 26-foot-long U-Haul truck, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. Items recovered included tools, appliances, ladders, flooring, trim boards and scaffolding. 

Images of the recovered items will be released Wednesday, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. Community members who believe their possessions have been recovered can call the sheriff's office at 402-593-2304 to view them.

The man was arrested at the storage unit without incident. 

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

