Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert was not injured in a crash that occurred while she was driving a City of Omaha vehicle last week.
Two people were cited in connection with the crash, which occurred Aug. 28 near 130th and I Streets shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to an Omaha Police Department report.
The report said Stothert, who was driving a 2018 Ford Edge, was headed east on I Street behind a 2015 Mitsubishi truck when she attempted to pass the truck on the right while the truck was turning right onto South 130th Street.
After the crash, police said, the driver and passenger of the truck switched positions and told police the passenger had been driving.
When police confronted the pair with a video of the switch, the driver told them his license was suspended and he didn't want to lose his job, prompting the switch.
The driver was cited on suspicion of providing false information and driving under suspension. The passenger was cited on suspicion of providing false information.
The report said the City of Omaha vehicle sustained $8,500 in damage. A spokeswoman for the mayor said Thursday that she would ask Stothert, who was out of the office, whether she will comment on the crash.
How is this even possible?
"The report said Stothert, who was driving a 2018 Ford Edge, was headed east on I Street behind a 2015 Mitsubishi truck when she attempted to pass the truck on the right while the truck was turning right onto South 130th Street."
That does not make any sense with Stothert passing on the right while the truck was making a right hand turn?
Unless the truck was turning from the middle lane?
Sounds like Stothert might be responsible for the crash and damage to city property.
Was she texting at the time?
Why wasn't Stothert ticketed if she were at fault?
