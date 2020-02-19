A 27-year-old Omaha man was unintentionally shot Tuesday night by a friend playing with a handgun, police said Wednesday.

Officers were called to 4721 N. 66th St. shortly after 11 p.m. to investigate a shooting. They found Per Kaw with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Investigators determined that Kaw was with a group of friends playing with a gun when it went off. Ler Shee, 23, who was handling the gun when it discharged, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He also was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a financial transaction device.

The incident occurred less than a week after a 14-year-old Omaha boy unintentionally shot and killed his 15-year-old friend while cleaning a 9 mm handgun in his home near 35th and Hamilton Streets. Jesus Jimenez Solis was charged with manslaughter in Douglas County Juvenile Court in connection with the death of Sylas Lieb.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

