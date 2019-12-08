An Omaha man was seriously injured early Sunday when he was shot during an attempted robbery just east of the Benson Park Golf Course. 

Police said Hsar Doh, 66, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with an injury that did not appear to be life threatening. Officers learned that Doh and two friends were sitting in a vehicle near 66th Street and Fowler Avenue about 1:10 a.m. when a black Chevrolet sedan pulled up.

Two people in the sedan then tried to rob Doh and his friends when one of them fired a gun, striking Doh. Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting. 

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting.

