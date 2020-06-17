An Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for his involvement in a 2018 robbery that led to the slaying of a Bellevue man. 

Christopher J. Reagan, 47, was sentenced to 100 years to life in prison for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery. 

In June 2018, officials said, Reagan and four other people wanted to steal methamphetamine and money from 39-year-old Brent Quigley. 

The group planned to rob Quigley after a woman named Alisia Cooke agreed to have sex with him for money. Cooke told authorities that the plan was to pistol-whip him. But at some point, officials said, Reagan and Raymond T. Davis began stabbing Quigley. He was found two days later at his home near 42nd and Harrison Streets after a friend became worried.

Cooke, 30, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jonathan Riesgaard, 33, has pleaded guilty to accessory to a robbery and awaits sentencing.  

Davis, 31, awaits trial on charges of first-degree murder, robbery and two other charges. Krystal R. Martin, 22, awaits trial on a charge of accessory to murder.

