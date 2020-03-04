A 30-year-old Omaha man told police he was in a vehicle near 28th and Spaulding Streets on Tuesday night when someone shot him. 

Michael Vance was found in his vehicle near 29th and Ruggles Streets, about a block from the shooting scene, police said. He told officers that he drove to that location after he and his vehicle were hit by gunfire about 11:30 p.m.

He was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. Police have not announced any arrests. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. 

