A 28-year-old Omaha man was ordered held on $500,000 bail Wednesday after being charged with attempted first-degree assault.

Rene Rosales-Flores must pay 10% of the bail amount, or $50,000, to be released from the Douglas County Jail. He is accused of threatening to shoot Timothy "Red" Wiggins, 54, inside Wiggins' home near 29th and Charles Streets. 

Police on Saturday responded to a call of an armed man at the house about 7:30 p.m. and located Rosaes-Flores, according to an assistant prosecutor with the Douglas County Attorney's Office. Rosales-Flores was found to be in possession of a 9 mm handgun.

He told the officers that he was at the house to kill Wiggins, the prosecutor said. The handgun was loaded and had a round in the chamber.

The prosecution did not list a motive for Rosales-Flores' actions. Rosales-Flores also allegedly told the officers that "even if he was released, he would still want to kill Wiggins," the prosecutor said. 

A defense attorney said a search of court records for Rosales-Flores did not reveal a history of violence. He is the father of six children, she said. 

Police had arrested Rosales-Flores on suspicion of attempted murder, using a firearm to commit a felony and possessing an unregistered firearm.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription