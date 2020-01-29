A 28-year-old Omaha man was ordered held on $500,000 bail Wednesday after being charged with attempted first-degree assault.
Rene Rosales-Flores must pay 10% of the bail amount, or $50,000, to be released from the Douglas County Jail. He is accused of threatening to shoot Timothy "Red" Wiggins, 54, inside Wiggins' home near 29th and Charles Streets.
Police on Saturday responded to a call of an armed man at the house about 7:30 p.m. and located Rosaes-Flores, according to an assistant prosecutor with the Douglas County Attorney's Office. Rosales-Flores was found to be in possession of a 9 mm handgun.
He told the officers that he was at the house to kill Wiggins, the prosecutor said. The handgun was loaded and had a round in the chamber.
The prosecution did not list a motive for Rosales-Flores' actions. Rosales-Flores also allegedly told the officers that "even if he was released, he would still want to kill Wiggins," the prosecutor said.
A defense attorney said a search of court records for Rosales-Flores did not reveal a history of violence. He is the father of six children, she said.
Police had arrested Rosales-Flores on suspicion of attempted murder, using a firearm to commit a felony and possessing an unregistered firearm.
