...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM
CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS FROM A
TRACE UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING TO NEAR 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE
POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR
EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. BE PREPARED FOR
POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
The home on Franklin Street where a 36-year-old man was shot on Sunday.
A man was shot in the chest Sunday afternoon at his Benson home, Omaha police said.
Several people called 911 to report the shooting at 3:20 p.m. at 6549 Franklin St., Lt. Michael Davis said.
Officers found the 36-year-old man at the front door. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, but Davis said later that the victim’s injuries did not seem life-threatening. Davis said he couldn’t yet release the identity of the man.
Davis said multiple shots were fired by one gunman, but it appears that the man was struck only once.
The gunman was described as being in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a blue hat. He was last seen by witnesses running north on 66th Street, Davis said.
SARPY COUNTY JAIL
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
INSTAGRAM
