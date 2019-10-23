An Omaha man admitted to police that he, not a mugger, was responsible for shooting off one of his toes.
The 48-year-old man originally reported that he had been mugged about 2 a.m. Tuesday in an alley behind a convenience store near 36th and Leavenworth Streets. He claimed a man pointed a gun under his chin and it went off as he attempted to wrestle it away.
Police saw a hole in the man's right boot that corresponded with his injury.
The man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where doctors reported that that his right pinkie toe was not salvageable. The rest of the toe was then removed.
In a later interview with a detective, the man admitted that he had made up the story. He said he actually shot his own foot while at home near 14th and Fort Streets.
Officers went to the man's house and, after the man let them in, found a hole in the floor consistent with the man shooting himself.
"I've never owned a gun until now and I blew my foot off with it," he told police.
A police report on the incident said there were indications the man had been drinking alcohol.
The man was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, tampering with evidence and unlawful discharge.
