Omaha Police officers responded to reported shots fired at 7102 N 24th St. around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. 

Officers located a red Chevy Suburban with a male shooting victim inside at 24th and Lake streets. 

The man was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire where he later died of his injuries. The man's identity is still unreleased. 

The investigation is still ongoing and up to a $25,000 reward is available for tips leading to a homicide arrest. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the The OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stopper at 402-444-STOP. 

skarst@owh.com, 402-444-1276, @sierra_karst

