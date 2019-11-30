Omaha Police officers responded to reported shots fired at 7102 N 24th St. around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
Officers located a red Chevy Suburban with a male shooting victim inside at 24th and Lake streets.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
The man was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire where he later died of his injuries. The man's identity is still unreleased.
The investigation is still ongoing and up to a $25,000 reward is available for tips leading to a homicide arrest. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the The OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stopper at 402-444-STOP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.