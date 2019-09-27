A 53-year-old man convicted of manslaughter in the 2013 shooting death of a Hells Angel died Wednesday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. 

Jay Witt, formerly of Omaha, was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for manslaughter, use of a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Witt, who authorities said had a medical condition, began serving his sentence Oct. 22, 2014. 

Witt's cause of death has not been determined, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said. Under state law, a grand jury conducts an investigation into all in-custody deaths. 

Witt was found guilty in the killing of William Furlong, 48, on July 14, 2013. Furlong’s body was found between a couch and a bar at the clubhouse 27th and J Streets.

A prosecutor said a woman who was at the clubhouse the night of the homicide told police Witt killed Furlong during an argument.

