A judge said Wednesday that a 23-year-old man should be tried on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the June slaying of a man near 32nd and Seward Streets.
Bol Kueth is accused of shooting Jal Dak Kun, 24, and Nyoun Joak, 25, on June 23. He appeared in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.
Kun was pronounced dead at the Nebraska Medical Center. Joak was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later was released.
In addition to the murder charge, Kueth also is charged with two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
The shooting was reported at 1:05 a.m. June 23. Police had been called to the area near 32nd and Seward to investigate a report of multiple gunshots.
Officials have said that Kun and Joak were sitting outside smoking when Kueth walked up and shot both men.
Surveillance footage shows Kueth at the scene, and he also was identified by Joak, officials have said.
Kueth has a previous felony conviction for possessing or receiving a stolen firearm.
