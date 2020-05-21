The man accused of fatally shooting a convicted sex offender has been charged with first-degree murder and ordered held without bail Thursday.

James Fairbanks, 43, also was charged Thursday with use of a firearm to commit a felony in connection with the slaying of 64-year-old Mattieo Condoluci.

Authorities have said that Fairbanks was the writer of an email that went to local news media outlets claiming responsibility for the fatal shooting. 

The email writer claimed to have shot Condoluci after learning that he was listed on Nebraska’s sex offender registry. The author said he was apartment hunting in the neighborhood where Condoluci lived and learned of him while investigating the neighborhood.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Many people online have supported Fairbanks and called for him to be set free, including Condoluci's daughter and the mother of a boy that Condoluci was convicted of molesting in Florida in 1993. 

Condoluci also was convicted in 2007 of child sexual assault in Sarpy County.

More than 10,000 people have signed an online petition asking President Donald Trump to pardon Fairbanks. 

Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle has noted that vigilante justice is not allowed under the law. 

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email