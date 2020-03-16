A 23-year-old Omaha man was ordered held without bail Monday after being charged in Douglas County with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting death.

Jermaine Finley is accused of shooting Jade Lea, 25, about 6:40 p.m. on March 9 near 49th and Maple Streets. Lea was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center where he died Friday.

Finley was originally charged with first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a felony. He was ordered held on $500,000 bail the day before Lea died.

Four other people have been charged in connection with the homicide. Trevian Harris, 19, Jordon Miller, 24, and Dejion Smith, 23, were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and ordered held on $5 million bail.

Omar Bahati, 18, was charged with suspicion of discharging a firearm at an inhabited house and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He also is being held on $5 million bail.

