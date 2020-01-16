Analysis of DNA evidence in a homicide case from December 2000 showed that the DNA is 19 million times more likely to match the man charged in the case than anyone else, a prosecutor said Thursday.
Christopher Martin, 51, has been charged with first-degree murder and was ordered held on $850,000. Martin would have to pay 10% of that amount, or $85,000, to be released.
Martin is accused of fatally shooting Todd Schumacher, who was found dead on the sidewalk outside his home near 29th and W Streets on Dec. 5, 2000. Martin was Schumacher's next-door neighbor at the time.
Schumacher was shot three times, in the chest and abdomen, prosecutor Anthony Clowe said.
His home had been burglarized earlier that day, when Schumacher was at work, and Martin’s friend was involved in the burglary, police have said.
Assistant public defender Cathy Saathoff said Thursday that Martin had lived in Omaha his entire life. He was questioned about the Schumacher case three or four months ago, the attorney said, but he didn't leave Omaha.
Omaha police cold case detective Dave Schneider reviewed the 20-year-old case last year after urging from Schumacher's daughter, Alyssa Schumacher.
Alyssa Schumacher was 12 years old when her father was killed.
Schneider has said that Martin had been a person of interest since "day one," but recent advancement of DNA testing helped clinch an arrest.
Gunshot residue also had been found on the clothing Martin was wearing at the time, the prosecutor said Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.