A 40-year-old Omaha man who appeared Wednesday in Douglas County Court was charged with stealing more than $9,400 from an elementary school's parent-teacher organization. 

Court documents allege that Bradley D. Whitmore Jr. took $9,427 from the organization at Florence Elementary School, 7902 N. 36th St. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail and must pay 10% of that amount, $1,000, to be released from jail. 

The treasurer of the parent-teacher organization told police that bank records indicate Whitmore made multiple unauthorized withdrawals from a checking account between August 2019 and Jan. 20, 2020. The money was used for Whitmore's personal reasons, she said. 

If convicted, Whitmore faces up to 20 years in prison.

