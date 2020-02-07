An Omaha man was booked into jail in Sarpy County on Thursday in connection with a December crash that killed two women.

Joshua Martinez, 27, was charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide, driving under a suspended license, speeding too fast for conditions and operating a motor vehicle with unsafe tires.

On Dec. 15, Martinez was driving Gabrielle Ramirez, 19, and Beau Dasher, 20, when, officials said, it appeared his sedan crossed a median and struck a pickup truck on southbound Highway 75 beneath the Highway 34 bridge.

Ramirez and Dasher, both of Plattsmouth, were killed. Ramirez was a front-seat passenger; Dasher rode in the back.

The driver and front-seat passenger of the pickup were seriously injured; a 1-year-old, secured with child restraints in a car seat in the back, was not injured.

Martinez’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for March 11 at 9 a.m. in Sarpy County Court.

Jessica Wade

jwade@owh.com

