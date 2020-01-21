An Omaha man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a law enforcement officer early Tuesday after a car rammed a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser during a pursuit.

Late Monday, a state trooper attempted to stop a Mazda 6 that had been reported stolen near North 52nd Street and Grand Avenue, the patrol said. The Mazda driver, a 19-year-old man, refused to stop and drove west on Hartman Avenue at a high rate of speed about 11:55 p.m.

The trooper was able to use his cruiser to force the driver to stop about six minutes later on Blair High Road near Crown Point Avenue, the patrol said. After the Mazda stopped, the driver rammed the trooper's cruiser in an attempt to flee.

Troopers and officers from the Omaha Police Department took the driver and three passengers into custody. The driver was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault of an officer, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft over $1,500 and possession of a firearm.

Two of the three passengers, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, had been reported missing from other states. Arrangements were made to return the juveniles to their homes. The third passenger was released.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

