A 54-year-old Omaha man awaiting trial on two counts of first-degree sexual assault has been arrested on suspicion of committing four other assaults, Omaha police said Wednesday.
Robert J. Frazier is charged in Douglas County District Court with first-degree sexual assault against the same woman on April 19, 2011, and April 1, 2018. Investigating using a first name and a “unique facial description,” officers were able to identify Frazier and obtain a DNA sample, police said.
Investigators searched for similar reports that included the same suspect description and entered evidence from the April 2018 sexual assault into a database for possible matches. The DNA from the 2018 assault matched DNA from sexual assaults dating back to 1996, police said.
Detectives continued their investigation and were able to arrest Frazier on four past sexual assaults in which Frazier cannot be excluded as a DNA match. Three of the assaults occurred in April 2011 and one in May 2006.
At least three other possible victims have since died or the statute of limitations has expired, police said. The department’s child victim/sexual assault squad will continue to collaborate with the Douglas County Attorneys Office regarding Frazier.
(2) comments
Another piece of crud off the street thanks to
OPD detectives.
Good job by the OPD.
