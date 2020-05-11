A 34-year-old Omaha man accused of firing a gun at a Council Bluffs police officer was booked Monday into the Pottawattamie County Jail.
Jimmy J. Carr was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree robbery and being a felon in possession of a gun. Carr is accused of firing a handgun at Council Bluffs Police Officer Michael Roberts.
Police say Roberts approached Carr on May 2 as Carr was trying to steal from a convenience store.
Roberts, who was not injured during the incident, returned fire, hitting Carr in the left hip, officials said.
Carr was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for treatment and booked into the Douglas County Jail two days later. He waived extradition and was taken back to Council Bluffs.
Police said Roberts arrived at the Bucky’s gas station at 3434 Nebraska Ave. at 8 a.m. May 2. An employee told him that a man had stolen a gas can. The officer confronted Car in front of the gas station. Police said Carr pulled out a gun and fired toward the officer.
Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident. Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said he will review investigators' findings and will determine whether the actions of Roberts were justified and lawful.
Roberts, a 22-year veteran of the department, has been on administrative leave since the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigations Division at 712-328-4728or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.