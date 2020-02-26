Anthony Donald apparently was hearing voices, his great aunt said.
Linda Moore said she thinks his time in prison warped his mind further because he wasn't given adequate correctional programming or mental health counseling.
Moore blames the justice system for the loss of her brother, 74-year-old James Moore, who authorities said was killed by Donald, 25, on Sunday. James Moore was Donald's great uncle.
"The system failed Anthony, and because of that, the system failed my brother James," Linda Moore said. Donald "doesn't need prison," she said. "He needs therapy."
Donald was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two weapons charges in the slaying of James Moore and an attack on 54-year-old William Kirtley Jr. A judge ordered Donald to be held without bail.
Omaha police went to a home at 2233 N 20th St. to investigate a report of an assault at 11 p.m. Sunday. Kirtley later told police that he was in the basement and went upstairs with a baseball bat after hearing an argument and an altercation.
He saw Donald beating Moore and tried to hit Donald with the bat, prosecutor Anthony Clowe said in court Wednesday. Donald disarmed Kirtley while assaulting him and then used it to strike Moore, who was unable to defend himself, Clowe said.
Moore had severe head trauma and was taken to the hospital, where he died hours later. Kirtley suffered a cut to the top of his head, several bruises and marks to his back, according to a court document.
Donald was not injured and made no statements to police as he was booked into jail.
Nearly a dozen relatives attended the court hearing Wednesday in support of Donald, including Moore's wife, Shelia Moore.
Shelia Moore said her late husband had a good heart and loved his family.
A memorial for him will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St.
"It's sad, it's just sad," she said after Wednesday's hearing. "My love for (Donald) won't change because of what happened."
Donald has served three stints in prison since 2012 — nearly two years total — on felony convictions of terroristic threats, resisting arrest, theft by unlawful taking and burglary.
His first contact with the justice system was when he was 15 years old and charged with marijuana possession and being a harm to himself or others.
Most recently, while Donald was awaiting sentencing on drug charges, he assaulted a person while in custody in Lancaster County and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
The Omaha Police Officers Association, the local police union, used Donald's criminal history as an example of why legislators shouldn't change the habitual criminal law to include only violent felonies.
"His history is also an example of why Nebraska needs more prison infrastructure," a union official wrote on Facebook. "Donald was not rehabilitated; he was not a good candidate for work release or probation for felony charges. And now, a man is dead and Donald is charged with murder."
Linda Moore, Moore's sister, said the family still loves Donald and that prison should rehabilitate and help people before releasing them to the public.
"If not," she said, "the public as a whole is in jeopardy."
