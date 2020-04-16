Omaha police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a North Omaha home Wednesday night.
Police were dispatched to the home near 25th and Hartman Avenue about 7 p.m. to investigate the death, Lt. Nick Muller said Wednesday evening.
Officers found suspicious circumstances when they arrived and secured the scene, police said Thursday. Homicide investigators also were at the house.
