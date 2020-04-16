Hartman Ave

 JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a North Omaha home Wednesday night.

Police were dispatched to the home near 25th and Hartman Avenue about 7 p.m. to investigate the death, Lt. Nick Muller said Wednesday evening.

Officials on Thursday identified the woman who was killed as Ebony King, 37.

Officers found suspicious circumstances when they arrived and secured the scene, police said Thursday. Homicide investigators also were at the house.

Friends started a fundraiser on Facebook for funeral expenses and to provide for Ebony's three children. As of Thursday afternoon, the donations topped more than $3,000. 

