An Omaha firefighter was charged Tuesday in Sarpy County Court with felony child abuse in connection with injuries to his infant daughter.
A judge set bail for Stephen E. Luethge, 34, of Gretna, at $10,000. He paid 10% of that amount, $1,000, and was released.
Luethge has been an Omaha firefighter since May 2009. He faces up to three years in prison if convicted.
According to an assistant prosecutor in the Sarpy County Attorney's Office, the girl was found on Oct. 1 to have a two-week-old fracture of her right arm and two broken ribs. The infant, who was born in July, had been home from the hospital for approximately five weeks and had eating issues and failed to gain weight.
The girl and her 2-year-old brother were removed from their home by law enforcement and temporarily placed in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. They are currently being cared for by their paternal grandparents.
Luethge and his wife, who has not been arrested, had been primary caretakers of the girl. The couple "did not have an explanation for her injuries," according to the prosecutor, and doctors ruled out a medical reason for the injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.