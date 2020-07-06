The driver of a car that collided with a motorcycle at 132nd and Harrison Streets was cited Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the motorcyclist's death.
Just after 12:30 p.m. May 13, Omaha police officers were sent to investigate a personal injury crash at 132nd and Harrison. Investigators found that a 2015 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by Diana M Ramer, 49, of Omaha, was northbound on 132nd and began to turn west onto Harrison Street when it struck a southbound 2015 Honda 150cc motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, Maksim Shcerbiy, 33, of Omaha, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he died shortly after arriving.
Ramer was not injured in the crash, police said. Shcerbiy was wearing a helmet.
