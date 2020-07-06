The driver of a car that collided with a motorcycle at 132nd and Harrison Streets was cited Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the motorcyclist's death.

Just after 12:30 p.m. May 13, Omaha police officers were sent to investigate a personal injury crash at 132nd and Harrison. Investigators found that a 2015 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by Diana M Ramer, 49, of Omaha, was northbound on 132nd and began to turn west onto Harrison Street when it struck a southbound 2015 Honda 150cc motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, Maksim Shcerbiy, 33, of Omaha, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he died shortly after arriving.

Ramer was not injured in the crash, police said. Shcerbiy was wearing a helmet.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Tags

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email