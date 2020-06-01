The Omaha bar owner who fatally shot a 22-year-old protester Saturday night in the Old Market had an expired concealed carry permit and could still face misdemeanor charges or citations, officials said.
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Monday that the main issue law enforcement officials discussed after the shooting was whether to file charges in the death of James Scurlock.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced Monday that
he would not file any felony charges, saying Jake Gardner's actions were justified by law because he was in fear for his life or serious bodily injury after Scurlock jumped on him and put him in a chokehold.
Kleine said that Gardner previously had a concealed carry permit but that it had expired. Carrying a concealed weapon without a permit is a misdemeanor, but the law allows for some situations where having a concealed weapon would be justified.
Misdemeanor charges are handled by Omaha City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse, who must file charges within 18 months of the offense, according to the state's statute of limitations.
Kuhse said Monday that he watched security video of the altercation and shooting before Kleine's afternoon press conference, but that is the only evidence he has reviewed.
Schmaderer and Mayor Jean Stothert said Monday afternoon that they supported the possibility of continuing the investigation into the shooting. Schmaderer invited people to come forward if they witnessed the shooting or have video or audio recordings of it.
But now that Kleine made his decision, Schmaderer said his officers can focus on any potential infractions or misdemeanors.
"The other issues were likely to be misdemeanors, and we will work on those at this time," he said. "We can still make citations and arrests on that. But we didn't want to do that before this main issue was addressed. That was the focus."
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne, the Scurlocks' family attorney, said he didn't understand why Gardner hasn't been charged with the concealed carry violation or for firing a gun within city limits. He said he hoped that Gardner would face appropriate punishment. Wayne has also called for a grand jury to determine charges in the death.
"Anybody else would have gotten charged with something," he said. "We watched a video where he had a carried, concealed, illegal weapon in his pants. All of us witnessed that. No charges."
Gardner, 38, has been charged with several misdemeanors in the past, including failing to announce his concealed handgun to an officer, according to court records.
He was arrested in September 2013 and charged with several misdemeanors, including two assault and battery charges and failing to inform an officer about a concealed handgun, after what court records suggest was a dispute involving a QuikPark parking lot or garage.
Gardner threatened a driver and another witness, according to a police report. He had a concealed carry permit.
The weapon charge, one of the assault and battery charges and a property damage charge were dropped. The other assault and battery charge was downgraded to disorderly conduct.
Gardner ended up pleading guilty to disorderly conduct and theft of services, and paying fines.
Gardner could not be reached for comment Monday evening.
Court records show that Gardner, 38, had his first brush with the law in 1999 at age 17, when he faced a misdemeanor third-degree assault charge that was transferred to juvenile court.
In August 2011, he was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and carrying a concealed weapon, both misdemeanors. The driving charge was ultimately dropped, and the concealed weapon charge was downgraded to disturbing the peace. He pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and paid a $200 fine.
Court records show that police were ordered to destroy the knife they confiscated from Gardner.
In a 2017 application for a liquor license for The Gatsby, which is at 1207 Harney St., Gardner indicated that the only crime he had ever been convicted of or pleaded guilty to was a 2007 charge in Wyoming for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. Applications to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission require disclosure of any convictions or guilty pleas for any charges, including misdemeanors, felonies and any local ordinances.
During the April 27 disturbance, the liquor commission said, an Omaha police officer searching for an unconscious and bleeding man inside the club was stopped at the front door by a security officer, who became “confrontational” and barred the officer from entering. Gardner reportedly confronted the officer, too, and expressed discontent with his presence.
During the hearing, Gardner told the board that it was all a misunderstanding — he and his security guard were trying to direct the officer to the bleeding man — complicated by a noisy and hectic scene.
“These things have a way to destroy you, or just blow over,” he said of the criticism directed at him.
World-Herald staff writers Jeffrey Robb and Kelsey Stewart contributed to this report. Photos: Third night of protest in Omaha amid a new curfew
Protest Sunday
Protesters shout "I can't breathe" Sunday while occupying 13th Street in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protestors stand and sit on 13th Street in downtown Omaha on Sunday as the 8PM curfew approaches.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters and law enforcement officers face off on 13th Street in downtown Omaha as the 8 p.m. Sunday curfew neared.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A protestor walks ahead of advancing law enforcement after the 8PM curfew in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement officers stand on 13th Street Sunday night while trying to disperse a crowd after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A portrait of James Scurlock is held during a protest on Sunday in downtown Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed late Saturday night during a protest in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man is arrested on 13th Street in Omaha after the 8PM curfew on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man walks his dog as law enforcement works to clear the streets of protestors after and 8PM curfew on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
People watch from a rooftop as law enforcement works to clear protestors from downtown Omaha after the 8PM curfew on Sunday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Tear gas canisters land near protestors on 13th Street in Omaha on Sunday after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement officers turn vehicles away from downtown Omaha on Sunday after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement officers fire ordnances at a vehicle that was fleeing and nearly hit state troopers on Sunday in downtown Omaha after the 8PM curfew.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Dayvon Beckwith leads a chant on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters lie in the road on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A fire in a dumpster was quickly put out on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Inmates at the Douglas County Correctional Center bang on their windows as protesters march by on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A protester throws a flash bang back to the police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Omaha Police take down a protester on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Police chase after protesters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Police chase after protesters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
People lie in the road in from of law enforcement on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Officers stand on top of the Omaha Police Headquarters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters lie in the road on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement lines up on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Diamond Davis, a friend of James Scurlock, cries in front of a line of Omaha Police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man has his eyes cleaned out after getting hit with tear gas on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
People lie in the road in front of law enforcement on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Omaha Police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man lies in the road in front of law enforcement on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters form their own barricades on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement can been seen through a barricade formed by protesters on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters form their own barricades on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Elijah Ivy leads chants on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Diamond Davis, a friend of James Scurlock, cries on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday. Scurlock was shot and killed Saturday night.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A protester throws an explosive back toward the police on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
The third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man in a wheelchair chants on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Protesters march past the Douglas County Correctional Center on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A protester raises a fist on 13th Street near Jones Street on the third day of protests in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Tear gas is fired at protesters who used road closed signs as barricades looking south on 13th Street near Jones Street on the third day or protests on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Someone looks out the window near 14th and Harney Streets on the third night of protests in Omaha on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement talk to two men outside of the Omaha police northeast precinct minutes after curfew on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Law enforcement arrests protestors at 25th and Dodge Streets on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A car drives by with a woman raising her fist by the Omaha police northeast precinct minutes after a curfew went in affect on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A car drives by honking with a man giving the middle finger at the Omaha police northeast precinct minutes after curfew on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
People raise their fists at a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Visitors Center on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
People holds signs at a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
Larry Duncan asks people to put their hands and their hearts up during a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A large crowd turns out for a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
ReJaneeche Kellum holds a Pan-African flag during a rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
A man tears up listening to James Scurlock II speak about the death of his son.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
James Scurlock II talks about the death of his son.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Sunday
James Scurlock II hugs Nicole Myles at the Malcom X Memorial Foundation after talking about the death of his son.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Courtney Nunes holds a message on Harney Street Sunday near where James Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Diamond Davis, center, is comforted as a group speaks about James Scurlock on Sunday in Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
A VIP member card for the Hive bar rests cut in half on Harney Street in downtown Omaha. James Scurlock was shot and killed near the bar during a protest last Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Brittany Baird makes a sign for James Scurlock on Sunday in downtown Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
A group prays Sunday near where James Scurlock was fatally shot on Harney Street late Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
A group make signs on Harney Street Sunday near where James Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Officer Grobe with the Omaha Police Department gets an elbow bump after placing flowers on a vigil for James Scurlock that was behind a barrier on Harney Street. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Laken Beyard writes a chalk message on Harney Street Sunday near where James Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
An Omaha Police Officer sets near a vigil for James Scurlock on Sunday in Omaha. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Officer Grobe with the Omaha Police Department places some flowers for a visitor on a vigil for James Scurlock that was behind street barricades on Harney Street. Scurlock was shot and killed during a protest late Saturday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Omaha police officers watch over the scene of a shooting near The Hive bar on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where one man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where one man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where a man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, police surround The Hive, where one man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Old Market. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Broken windows and a street barricade at the Brandeis building in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Pepper-spray debris is left outside the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St. in downtown Omaha, on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
RDG Planning & Design, 1302 Howard St. in downtown Omaha, was damaged during protests Saturday night when rocks were thrown through the architecture firm's windows.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
A sign leftover from the previous night's protests near Crossroads Mall at 72nd and Dodge Streets reads, "Why Officer?"
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, a man grabs a broom to clean broken glass at the Orpheum Theater from protests the night before.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Luke Mabie, owner of Culprit Cafe, 1603 Farnam St., talks to people on the street through a broken window on Sunday morning after a night of protests Saturday caused damage in downtown Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti left on the corner of 17th and Dodge Streets after a night of protests.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday, people clean graffiti left by protesters on The Omaha Lounge, 1505 Farnam St., from the night before.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Broken windows at the Brandeis building in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Windows were broken at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Omaha during protests Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Milk was spilled in the road in the Old Market in Omaha during protests over the weekend.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Omaha's Central Police Headquarters in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti and broken windows in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
A woman picks up trash left behind in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Broken windows in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Pepper-spray debris is left outside the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St. in downtown Omaha, on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti at the Spaghetti Works in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
A Black Lives Matter sign in the window of The Tavern in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
A flower is left on top of a dumpster in the Old Market in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Police surround The Hive, the scene where one man was shot and killed on Saturday night in the Old Market.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Broken windows at the Brandeis Building in downtown Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
A glass door is closed up at Pepperjax Grill in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
A street barricade outside a building in the Old Market in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Windows are broken at RDG Planning & Design in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Windows are broken at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Broken windows at Takechi's Jewelers in downtown Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
On Sunday morning, police surround The Hive, where a man was shot and killed on Saturday night in the Old Market in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protest Damage
Graffiti in downtown Omaha on Sunday. Police and protesters clashed Saturday for a second night in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
The doors to Target at 72nd and Dodge Streets remain boarded up after a second night of protests Saturday in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Protests Saturday night moved from 72nd and Dodge Streets to downtown Omaha, near 14th and Harney Streets.
JESSICA WADE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Protests
Omahans protest the killing of George Floyd at 72nd and Dodge Streets at about 5 p.m. Saturday. No one was in the street, though barricades were on medians and a police helicopter was hovering overhead.
CONNIE WHITE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.