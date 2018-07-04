Law enforcement officers in Omaha seized 11 pounds of heroin and arrested a Texas man after they found the drug strapped to the man’s body and in his suitcase.
Nebraska State Patrol and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators became suspicious of criminal activity Monday at the bus station near 16th and Jackson Streets.
The 25-year-old man, an El Paso resident, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail.
Officials said the heroin has an estimated street value of $250,000.
