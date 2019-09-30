55th Wing officials have identified the Offutt airman killed in the shooting of a couple in the Rising View military housing complex Saturday evening.
Tech. Sgt. Zachary Firlik was an assistant flight chief in the 55th Security Forces Squadron, said Ryan Hansen, a 55th Wing spokesman. He had served in the Air Force since June 2002 and arrived at Offutt in April. According to his Facebook page, he is originally from Sacramento, California.
Hansen said the other person who died was Firlik's wife, but he was not authorized to release her name.
Firlik's Facebook page listed his wife's name as Kari Lauren Firlik.
Their bodies were discovered at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in their Rising View home. Law enforcement officials from Offutt and Sarpy County responded to a call from the home. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations will take charge of the investigation, Hansen said.
