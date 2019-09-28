Offutt Air Force officials have confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting in an Offutt Air Force community.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Rising View community near 34th Street and Castle Drive.

Investigators were on the scene as of 10:40 p.m.

Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.

