Offutt Air Force officials have confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting in an Offutt Air Force community.
The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Rising View community near 34th Street and Castle Drive.
Investigators were on the scene as of 10:40 p.m.
Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.
