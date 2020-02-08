A screenshot of a message allegedly posted on Snapchat Friday that warned of a possible shooting at Bellevue East High School has been deemed unsubstantiated by officials.
In a letter sent to families Saturday evening, the Bellevue Public Schools said Bellevue police found "no evidence of a threat."
"The School District and Law Enforcement will continue to monitor and investigate any reports we receive," the letter said.
The school was made aware of the threat Friday and communicated with families and staff around 9:30 p.m. Friday, said Amanda Oliver, a Bellevue Public Schools spokeswoman.
“Dont go to school Monday,” the Snapchat said. “There may/may not be a shooting caused by someone (not disclosing name). Convince them not to go. I’m trying to save people.”
Superintendent Jeff Rippe shared the message in a tweet Friday that said, “Safety of students and staff is always our priority and we will make sure this is the case when everyone returns on Monday.”
Thank you for sharing @EthanBelcher6 . We are aware of the situation and will be emailing parents shortly regarding this situation. Safety of students and staff is always our priority and we will make sure this is the case when everyone returns on Monday. https://t.co/uxBZ7wtw7I— Jeff Rippe (@RippeJeff) February 8, 2020
