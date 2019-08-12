Officials released the name of the Council Bluffs police officer and said it was justified that he fatally shot a gunman believed to have killed two other men last week. 

In a press conference Monday, Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber said Officer Paul Damrow was forced to fire a single shot early morning on Aug. 7, which killed Troy E. Petersen. No criminal charges will be filed against the officer. 

Police said Petersen and his alleged accomplice, April M. Montello-Roberts, went on a crime spree last week, killing Jerrot H. Clark, 52, on Aug. 3 and Steven P. Carlson, 51, on Aug. 7 while evading authorities. 

Then, after a two-hour standoff with Council Bluffs police, Petersen became more agitated and pointed a rifle under Montello-Roberts' chin. 

Damrow fired one bullet through the windshield of the pickup truck Montello-Roberts had been driving, fatally striking Petersen, 28, of Essex, Iowa, in the head. 

Damrow has been with the department for nine years and has served on the Emergency Services Team, essentially a SWAT team, for 5½ years, Chief Tim Carmody said. He is a sniper on the team and a master pistol and rifle instructor. 

Montello-Roberts, 44, of Shenandoah, Iowa, has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count each of robbery and burglary. If convicted, she faces life in prison. 

The two were either platonic friends or boyfriend and girlfriend, officials said.

She had been taken to the hospital after the shooting and then gave authorities an account of what happened. 

Montello-Roberts told police they planned to rob Clark, an acquaintance of the pair, on Aug. 3 and talked about killing him. Clark was found at his home at 2103 Sixth Ave. on Aug. 4 and authorities didn't connect his death to the pair until later that week. Clark died from a single gunshot to his head, Carmody said.

Then, a pursuit between the couple and authorities led to the crash, another man's death and the standoff. 

Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Olderog was patrolling in the northeast part of the county when he saw a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck driving with its lights off early Wednesday morning. He tried to initiate a traffic stop but the truck, driven by Montello-Roberts, continued to drive. Olderog lost sight of the truck.

The pair went to Carlson's home at 270 Yellow Pole Road with the intent of taking hostages, according to court documents. As they broke into his home, Petersen shot through the window, hitting Carlson, who died of multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

The couple went back to drive in the pickup when two Council Bluffs police officers spotted it and initiated a pursuit until it crashed in the 1400 block of Indian Hills Road about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. Before the crash, the two shot at one officer's SUV, striking it. 

Officers and crisis negotiators surrounded the truck and convinced Petersen to throw one gun out. However, authorities said the situation escalated and Damrow used reasonable force while firing at Petersen.

"I felt he was going to kill her right there," Damrow told officers in an interview. "If I didn't do anything, she was going to die."

At the time, Wilber said the officers did not know about the two homicides.

Montello-Roberts told police that as Petersen held a gun to her head, he said something to the effect of, "Are you willing to die for me?"

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

