The three Omaha police officers involved in the fatal shooting at Evans Tower on New Year's Eve were interviewed Saturday.

Their statements were consistent with the audio and video captured by their body-worn cameras, police said in a press release.

The officers were identified earlier this week as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during the incident and later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released. Police said it is likely Ames was shot by a fellow officer.

According to the press release, the officers said that when they responded to the call they were met by an Evans Tower resident, who said, "He does this to his girlfriend all the time."

"He" was a suspect believed to be armed with a gun, who was later identified as Terry Hudson, 57.

Hudson was killed by police shortly after fatally shooting Dana Wells, 58.

When they arrived at the apartment the officers could hear a woman screaming inside, "No, Terry."

The decision to force entry was made based on the pleas from inside and the initial 911 caller who stated the man was armed with a gun, the officers said.

An autopsy found that Hudson was shot four times, and did not fire any shots after exiting the apartment.

Ajuoga told investigators that when he kicked open the door he heard two gunshots from inside and could see Hudson sitting on a couch with his arm around a female, holding a silver gun to her. Hudson immediately pointed the gun toward the doorway where Ajuoga was standing.

Sunderman also said he heard multiple gunshots as soon as the door was forced open.

He said as Ajuoga was retreating to cover, he saw a revolver, elevated horizontal to the ground, break the threshold of the door, followed by Hudson who was "charging after" Ajuoga.

Sunderman discharged his weapon five times, and Ames discharged his twice.

"My deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Dana Wells. The officer's bravely attempted to save her and their actions are justified," Chief Todd Schmaderer said in the press release. "I also want to thank the neighbors of Ms. Wells for trying to help her and calling 911 after recognizing a domestic violence emergency."

Ames, a nine-year veteran of the department, was recognized for outstanding police work in 2013.

Ajuoga and Sunderman have both been Omaha officers for three years.

